Al Murray Brings GUV ISLAND to the King's Theatre in June

Hot on the heels of a sell-out UK tour and a show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, Al Murray, The Pub Landlord brings his latest show, Guv Island to The King’s Theatre, Glasgow for one night only on 28 June as part of his brand-new UK tour for 2024.

“Country, the UK, lost its way, seeks life partner/mentor/inspiration. Good sense of humour essential. No timewasters, tedious show-offs or offend-o-trons need apply. HR free zone.”

Standing up so you don’t have to take it lying it down anymore, the Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to. You know what they say: There’s no school like the old school, with the dodgy overflowing toilets.

For over 20 years Al Murray, The Pub Landlord has filled the most prestigious venues around the UK, including London’s 02 Arena and the Royal Albert Hall. He has won numerous awards, hosted many critically acclaimed television shows including Harry Hill (Channel 4), Time Gentleman Please (Sky) and Al Murray’s Happy Hour (ITV).

Comments