Agatha Christie's DEATH ON THE NILE Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in October

Fiery Angel will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic Death On The Nile to the stage, following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express. Death on the Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

Mark Hadfield (Belfast; Outlander; Wallander) will star as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Joining him will be Glynis Barber (Dempsey and Makepeace; EastEnders) as Salome Otterbourne and Bob Barrett (Murder on the Orient Express; Holby City) as Poirot’s trusted friend, Colonel Race.



This is Lucy’s fifth Agatha Christie play since staging Witness for the Prosecution, still performing at London’s County Hall, and her second Poirot. “I’m delighted to be following Murder on The Orient Express with another of Poirot’s most famous cases, Death on the Nile. It takes place in the midsummer heat of Egypt and is one of Agatha Christie’s most passion-driven thrillers. A group of holiday makers attracted by the ancient beauty of the Nile find themselves in a living nightmare of jealousy and revenge. Trapped on board a pleasure steamer and adrift on the Nile, it’s a voyage into the heart of darkness”.