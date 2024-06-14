Afrique en Cirque Comes to Southbank Centre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by daily life in Guinea, the multisensory circus and acrobatic show Afrique en Cirque will come to Southbank Centre in July. A handful of daring acrobats, accompanied by their musicians, perform gravity defying moves to the pulsating rhythm of the djembes of Guinea with their authentic choreography and acrobatics that represent the coming and goings of local Guineans and daily life. With the melodious sound of the Kora, Cirque Kalabanté transports the audience to a place where the diversity of traditional African arts is illuminated and combined with the virtuosity of a modern North American Circus performance. Symbolising the strength, agility and joy of contemporary African youth culture, Afrique en Cirque puts powerful storytelling at the heart of the circus.

Cirque Kalabanté was created in 2007 by Yamoussa Bangoura, a multidisciplinary artist of Guinean origin who has always dreamed of founding a circus school and having his own multidisciplinary company in African arts. Installed in Montreal for several years, Yamoussa Bangoura, artistic director of the company, also transmits and shares his values and his passion thanks to the teaching of the various artistic disciplines which he masters in circus arts, African dance and traditional music of West Africa. Kalabanté meaning “go-getter, ambitious child, with exceptional courage” in the Sousou language, pursues a double mission: the promotion of African artistic cultures and the realization of humanitarian projects, cultural exchanges, between Canada and Guinea. Kalabanté Productions specialize in events such as shows, workshops and conferences around the world. The non-profit organisation welcomes and supports all amateur Canadian talent, as well as visible minorities, wishing to increase their knowledge and improve their training to a higher level.

Company information

Choreographer Yamoussa Bangoura

Set designer Yamoussa Bangoura

Lighting designer Stephane Menigot

Sound designer Marc Laliberté

Cast: Mama Adama Soumah, M'mahawa Soumah, Kevin T Jones, Alya Sylla, Ismael Bangoura, Mohamed Ben Sylla, Yamoussa Soumah, Seuss Fu-Rubin, Abdelhak Benmedjebari, Yamoussa Bangoura

