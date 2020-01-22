Ad Infinitum is Creating a New Associate Director Programme for D/deaf Directors

Following their work with D/deaf artists for productions including Light and Extraordinary Wall [of Silence] (touring 22 Jan - 22 Feb), Bristol-based Ad Infinitum have announced a new programme for D/deaf directors which will be launched in 2022. The company will be working with D/deaf artists over the next two years to research, design and create a platform that will enable D/deaf directors to flourish.

The programme is made possible due to funding from Arts Council England's Elevate programme, which has invested in 45 organisations which are not in recipient of National Portfolio funding to strengthen the resilience of diverse organisations. Ad Infinitum are one of three companies in the South West to receive the funding, which will also enable them to diversify their board of Trustees, expand their national and international network of partners, and develop digital resources for schools, colleges and universities around the company's work. Ad Infinitum will be working with Bristol Old Vic, Birmingham Hippodrome, Complicité, Gecko, Graeae, Kneehigh and Deafinitely Theatre.

Phil Gibby, Area Director, South West, Arts Council England, said "We are thrilled to support Ad Infinitum through our Elevate funding programme, with thanks to the National Lottery. Their inclusive work enables a greater number of people to experience the great benefits that cultural activity can bring. After previously supporting Ad Infinitum's brilliant work with diverse audiences, we are now extremely pleased that this Elevate funding will help their organisation to grow and develop long-term organisational resilience."

Ad Infinitum is an international ensemble based in Bristol, developing new and original theatre. Founded in 2007, Ad Infinitum is led by Co-Artistic Directors, Nir Paldi and George Mann. They create shape-shifting socio-political theatre to provoke, move and inspire through innovative storytelling and bold experimental styles. Ad Infinitum's theatre draws upon the power of the body, engages audiences with urgent issues, and ignites passionate debate. Previous shows include No Kids, Translunar Paradise, Odyssey, Bucket List, Light, and Ballad of the Burning Star. Ad Infinitum is Associate Artist at Bristol Old Vic and The North Wall. They are Associate Artist Alumni at the Bush Theatre (2011-2013), The Lowry (2011-2017) and Redbridge Drama Centre (2009-2017).Their work has won awards at the Edinburgh Fringe (including Spirit of the Fringe and multiple Stage Awards), across the UK (including the Argus Angel Award), and many awards internationally.





