Acts Announced For LA CLIQUE at This Year's Underbelly Festival

Underbelly Festival today announces the cast for critically acclaimed, genre-defining cabaret show, La Clique. Returning to the stage in the majestic Spiegeltent just off Oxford Circus at London's Cavendish Square in just two weeks, will be tension strap artist LJ Marles alongside physical comedienne J'aiMime, incredible London aerialist Katharine Arnold and crowd favourites, the death-defying Skating Willers III. They will be joined by La Clique new-comers Chinese Pole acrobat Mikael Bres and burlesque artist Miss Jolie Papillon. Further acts to be announced soon. Opening on Friday 13 May until Sunday 3 July La Clique presents a night of the finest, funniest, phenomenal and awe-inspiring cabaret. Tickets are on sale now and available from underbellyfestival.com.

Born at the Edinburgh Festival in 2004 and subsequently travelling the world to international acclaim, La Clique is widely regarded as THE original Spiegeltent cabaret show that created a genre of its own with its award winning and superlative family of circus, cabaret and music performers and its unique and irreverent atmosphere.

From April 28, Underbelly Festival will once again make the heart of the West End home, just off London's Oxford Street in Cavendish Square. Underbelly Festival's majestic Spiegeltent will be back and serving up another helping of superb cabaret, shows for comedy-lovers that include the biggest LOL-worthy names in the festival's favourite late night show London Comedy Allstars, and the most fabulous drag shows in town, Yummy Iconic. The perfect spot for lunch al fresco or after work drinks in the city. The festival and iconic Upside Down Purple Cow, Udderbelly, is also returning to Earls Court this summer from the 5th May with jaw-dropping circus acts, comedy shows that will leave you crying with laughter, and entertainment for all the family. All of this, alongside beautiful outdoor bars and delicious street food.