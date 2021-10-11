A PLAY ABOUT SEX Launches a Survey For Women to Discuss Their Relationship With Sex

A Play About Sex is a national survey hosted on a new online platform aiming to ask 1,000 women from all backgrounds four questions about sex. Women's perspectives are of often side-lined in these conversations and this important project aims to finally give women, regardless of anatomy, age, disability, ethnicity or gender identity, the floor.

The project aims to encourage women to open up about their relationship with sex be it with themselves, a partner or multiple partners. They will be asked: What do you think about your knowledge of sex? What do you feel when you talk about or have sexual experiences? How are the first two questions influenced or shaped by your background? Could a theatre play be used as a tool to benefit women's relationships with sex?

The survey is completely anonymous and the answers will be used to start developing a production, working with a diverse range of artists, academic experts, sexologists and psychologists. A Play About Sex partners academic research with creative practice to discover how theatre can be used as a health and wellbeing tool to benefit women's relationships with sex.

Off the back of the survey results, the all-female team behind the project will host focus groups to discuss the findings and key areas of interest with communities of women around the UK. There will also be a series of free workshops to begin developing creative responses to the focus group discussions and their stories with the ultimate goal of a co-creation production process between the women and a professional team of artists to create a touring piece of theatre. The show will tour nationally to improve women's sexual wellbeing on a larger scale - increasing awareness and promoting discussion, increased knowledge and advocacy. The new website will also offer an online hub of resource, knowledge, support and advocacy for women all over the UK as well as providing an audio version of the survey.

The project is being spearheaded by independent theatre producer Hannah Farley-Hills of HFH Productions. Hannah is a Stage One new producer and a supported artist of English Touring Theatre. She is an alumnus of The Mercury Creatives (Mercury Theatre) and The Roundhouse's Emerging Performing Arts Producer Programme. Hannah has previously received support from Michael Grandage Company and the Natwest 'Back Her Business' scheme.

Please visit www.aplayaboutsex.com to take part. The survey will take about 25 minutes.