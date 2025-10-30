£20,000 Raised For Work With Young People at Birmingham Hippodrome Gala Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A recent gala evening at Birmingham Hippodrome has raised over £20,000 to support the Hippodrome's youth programmes. 165 guests attended the sell-out event on the opening night of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which is currently running at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday 15 November.

Hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Jon Gilchrist, with Alexia McIntosh and Will Jackson, the guests included Hippodrome patrons, event supporters, corporate partners and funders.

All funds raised from the night will enable more exceptional creative work to take place for young people through the Hippodrome, expanding performance opportunities for young people and delivering creative education work in 30 partner schools across Birmingham.

Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our guests, it's a fantastic sum to raise which will enable us to provide more access to creative experiences for young people across the region. I would also like to say a huge thank to our prize donors and event partners.”

Tickets for the Hippodrome's next spectacular gala evening at Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes on Thursday 19 March 2026 are on sale now and can be booked by emailing fundraising@birminghamhippodrome.com.