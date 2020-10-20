Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tulsa Spotlight Theatre Presents THE DRUNKARD AND OLIO

Performances run October 24-January 23.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Tulsa Spotlight Theatre will present The Drunkard and Olio, beginning October 24.

Enjoy a truly unique evening of audience participation fun in "The Drunkard," an "old time mellodrammer!" Boo and hiss the villain, cheer on the hero, sing along to some grand old songs, and enjoy some of the Tulsa area's finest talent in the "Olio" preceding the play. This is America's longest continuously running play since Nov. 14, 1953.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., sing-along starts at 7:15 p.m., the "Olio" starts at 7:30 p.m., and "The Drunkard" starts at 8:00 p.m.

Directed by Tony-nominated actor, writer, producer and co-creator of the "Greater Tuna" series of plays, Joe Sears.

Learn more and book at https://www.tulsaspotlighttheater.com/


