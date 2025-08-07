Tulsa PAC Will Host 2nd Annual Season Soirée in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tulsa PAC will host its Season Soirée next month. The event is set for Tuesday, September 16, from 6-8 p.m.

Slip behind the curtain and into an atmosphere of timeless glamour as TPAC will welcome audiences to the Chapman Music Hall Stage. Join in celebrating iconic performances of the past and the extraordinary lineup for this season, as TPAC honors the vibrant tapestry of art created at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

On Tuesday, September 16th, TPAC invites audiences to their 2nd Annual Season Soirée—an evening of sophistication and sparkle, where velvet voices, rich lighting, and curated conversations set the stage for a dazzling new season. Step into the glow of gold and gather with Tulsa’s cultural visionaries for a night of live music, signature cocktails, and inspired conversation. Celebrate the unforgettable moments that have defined TPAC’s legacy—while creating bold new memories that will shape its future.

Enjoy a dynamic discussion featuring Mark Frie (TPAC), Kristin Dotson (Celebrity Attractions), Ronald E. Predl (Tulsa Symphony Orchestra), Lori Decter Wright (Tulsa Opera) and Marcello Angelini(Tulsa Ballet), with special spotlight moments by Theatre Tulsa, Theatre North, Pembroke Players, Chamber Music Tulsa, American Theatre Company, World Stage Theatre Company, and Tulsa Town Hall.