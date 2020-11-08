Tulsa Ballet Presents THE LOST NUTCRACKER

Performances take place December 17th – 20th, 2020 at Cox Business Convention Center's Grand Hall.

Tulsa Ballet will present The Lost Nutcracker. Performances take place December 17th - 20th, 2020 at Cox Business Convention Center's Grand Hall.

The Nutcracker you attend every December may be on pause for 2020, but that doesn't mean that the Tulsa Ballet still can't celebrate the festive holiday season with incredible dance! Join us for The Lost Nutcracker, a holiday-themed performance sure to make you smile, laugh, and put you in the holiday spirit.

A holiday performance unlike any other year, The Lost Nutcracker will feature three pieces in one evening from Tulsa Ballet Resident Choreographer Ma Cong, Dark Circle Artistic Director Joshua Peugh, and famed Italian choreographer Luciano Cannito.

In order to allow for safe social distanced seating, this performance will be held in the brand new Grand Hall at the Cox Business Convention Center. Seating is limited, and a virtual live stream option will be available.

Learn more and book at https://tulsaballet.org/the-lost-nutcracker/.

