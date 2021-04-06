Three Tulsa Youth Theatres Join To Collaborate And Create COLLABARET

Bravo Academy of Performing Arts, Clark Youth Theatre, and Theatre Tulsa have joined forces to host a showcase of youth performers ages 8-18, called a "Collabaret."

In a process similar to "The Voice" television show, students auditioned in early March and were selected by coaches representing each youth program. Since then, the students have been working under the direction of that coach to represent the company in the final performance. Each student selected received instruction in acting through song, vocal techniques, and overall story-telling for a cabaret performance.

The 15 performers will present their final work in two performances at the ahha Tulsa garden space Saturday, April 17, at 7pm and Sunday, April 18, at 2pm.

Admission for this outdoor event is donation-based, which will be accepted during the event. Payment options by cash and credit cards will be available. Attendance is strictly first-come, first-served with each performance's audience capped at 40 to ensure social-distancing. Masks will also be required. Chairs will be provided.