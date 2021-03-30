Theatre Tulsa To Premiere THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Theatre Tulsa will produce and release a filmed production of the musical "The Last Five Years" at the end of its current 98th season.

"The Last Five Years" explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show tells Jamie's story in chronological order, starting just after the couple have first met, while Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order, beginning the show at the end of the marriage. The characters do not directly interact except for a wedding song in the middle as both timelines intersect.

The two-person musical, written by Jason Robert Brown , premiered in Chicago in 2001 and was then produced Off-Broadway in March 2002. Since then, it has had numerous productions both in the United States and internationally.

Theatre Tulsa's production stars Brenna Caldwell (last seen in Theatre Tulsa's 2019 production of "Mamma Mia") as Cathy and Tristan Lesso as Jamie.

The video production was filmed remotely, with Caldwell in Texas and Lesso in New York. The actors' performances were then weaved together into a single show in post-production.

The show will premiere on April 30, and will be available for on-demand video streaming through May 2.

Admission to "The Last Five Years" will be donation-based, with a "pay what you wish" ticketing model starting at $10. For more information about the show, or to order passes, visit theatretulsa.org/lastfiveyears