Theatre Tulsa Seeks Directors For TELL ME A STORY

Theatre Tulsa is seeking directors for "Tell Me A Story," an original concept created by Theatre Tulsa to continue producing community-building theatre, even during a pandemic.



The company has been collecting true-life stories from local Tulsans and assigning writers to develop them into theatre pieces. Now the directors will take those scripts and develop them into live performances.



"This is an excellent opportunity for local directors to get back into creating theatre with these short, intimately-told stories," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.



Performances of "Tell Me A Story" are scheduled to take place starting in November. Theatre Tulsa plans to perform each scene in a static location, while audiences will rotate to each location in socially-distanced groups of 10.



Director submissions for "Tell Me a Story" are now being accepted through Sept. 30 at theatretulsa.org/tellmeastory



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.

