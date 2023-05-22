THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

Performances run June 1-17.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDS Photo 2 Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDS
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month Photo 3 3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month

THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Tulsa's best-loved musical returns to the TPAC.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. 

Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Performances run June 1-17.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Tulsa

Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disneys 101 DALMATIONS KIDS Photo
Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDS

Theatre Tulsa Academy will continue its 2023 education program with a full production of Disney's “101 Dalmatians KIDS”.

3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGANS ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month Photo
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz. The production is directed by Billie Thrash with musical direction by Mariann Searle and additional choreography by Barbara Bernard.

THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record- breaking run in January, 2019 returns to Tulsa for a limited engagement July 26-27 at The Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Theatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTS Photo
Theatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTS

Theatre Tulsa will presentthe Tony Award-winning musical, 'Kinky Boots.' With music and lyrics by Grammy and Tony-winning artist Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the show promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.


More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDSTheatre Tulsa Academy Will Present Disney's 101 DALMATIONS KIDS
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL This Month
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in JulyTHE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Tulsa PAC in July
Theatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTSTheatre Tulsa Presents KINKY BOOTS

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
View all Videos

Tulsa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty And The Beast
The Freeland Center (6/09-6/11)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You