SIX Boleyn Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in November

Tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Thursday, October 6th at 10:30am for eight performances at Tulsa PAC from November 22nd - 27th. Tickets may be purchased online at CelebrityAttractions.com, by phone at 918.596.7111 and in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office located at 3rd and Cincinnati.

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. A UK and Ireland tour is now running concurrently with the London production. An Australian and New Zealand tour will launch this year at Sydney Opera House with dates set for Melbourne, Adelaide, and Wellington.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

SIX will play the Tulsa PAC for eight performances starting Tuesday, November 22nd at 7:30pm; Wednesday, November 23rd at 7:30pm; a special Black Friday Matinee on November 25th at 2pm and Friday evening at 8pm; Saturday November 26th at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, November 27th at 1pm and 6:30pm.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for SIX will go on sale Thursday, October 6th at 10:30am and range in price from $35 - $105 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by phone at (918) 596-7111 or by visiting httsp://CelebrityAttractions.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Allyson Davis at 918.796.0220 or by emailing allyson@celebrityattractons.com.

About Celebrity Attractions

Celebrity Attractions is a Tulsa based company that has become a nationally recognized leader in the Broadway industry by presenting five Broadway Seasons in a four-state region, serving in key roles in Broadway trade organizations, and associate producing 30 Broadway Shows. Celebrity Attractions has built one of the nation's most highly successful Broadway Seasons in Tulsa and is proud to have an average annual impact on the local economy of more than $40 million. Celebrity Attractions is committed to presenting the Best of Broadway and more and enriching the communities they serve.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions, the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Get social with Celebrity Attractions by becoming a fan on Facebook.com/BwayTULSA. Follow us at Twitter.com/BwayTULSA and Instagram.com/BwayTULSA. Join in the conversation by using #BwayTULSA.

The Oklahoma premiere of SIX opens Celebrity Attractions' 2022-2023 Broadway Season followed by the 50th Anniversary Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, HAMILTON, AIN'T TOO PROUD, and Disney's THE LION KING. Season tickets are available for guaranteed seats to all five shows with package prices starting at $177 and can be purchased online at CelebrityAttractions.com or by phone at 918.596.7109.

Celebrity Attractions is proud to have KOTV-News on 6 and Tulsa World as sponsors for this amazing season.

For more information, please visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com and www.SixOnBroadway.com