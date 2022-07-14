Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHREK THE MUSICAL Opens at Theatre Tulsa Tonight

Performances will be July 14-17 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Jul. 14, 2022  
Go green this summer as TT Academy launches it's first youth production of the 100th season with Shrek Jr.


This wonderful family-friendly show is playing for one weekend only!

Shrek Jr. is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical. Everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek Jr. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for all ages.

Catch Shrek Jr. in Tulsa for one weekend only! Performances will be July 14-17 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Evening showtimes on July 14-16 are at 7:30 pm. Matinees on July 16-17 will be at 2 p.m.

An adapted performance for neurodivergent audiences will be July 17 at 11 a.m.

Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.



