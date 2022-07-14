SHREK THE MUSICAL Opens at Theatre Tulsa Tonight

Go green this summer as TT Academy launches it's first youth production of the 100th season with Shrek Jr.



This wonderful family-friendly show is playing for one weekend only!



Shrek Jr. is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical. Everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek Jr. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for all ages.



Catch Shrek Jr. in Tulsa for one weekend only! Performances will be July 14-17 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Evening showtimes on July 14-16 are at 7:30 pm. Matinees on July 16-17 will be at 2 p.m.



An adapted performance for neurodivergent audiences will be July 17 at 11 a.m.



Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.