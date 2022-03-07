Philadelphia Orchestra Takes The Stage At The McKnight Center

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts will host the distinguished Philadelphia Orchestra led by Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla. The concert is part of the orchestra's first tour since 2019 and marks its debut in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Philadelphia Orchestra is known as one of the "Big Five" U.S. orchestras, a term coined in the 1950's to describe organizations leading the field in musical excellence. It is the second symphony with this distinction to perform at The McKnight Center, following performances by the New York Philharmonic in 2019.

The program highlights the versatility of the orchestra and includes American female composer Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres), which the composer describes as "music in the shape of a solar system, a collection of rococo loops that twist around each other within a larger orbit." It will also feature one of the most popular violin concertos, Violin Concerto No. 1 by Max Bruch, and Franz Schubert's final and majestic Symphony No. 9. Concertmaster David Kim will perform as the featured soloist.

"The McKnight Center was built purposefully for grand performances like the Philadelphia Orchestra. Our state-of-the-art acoustics paired with the intimacy of the hall serve to enhance an already incredible orchestral listening experience," said The McKnight Center Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "I am especially excited to welcome Nathalie Stutzmann, the orchestra's Principal Guest Conductor. Ms. Stutzmann has been called a rock star on the podium and is known for her expressive musical leadership."

Critics praise Ms. Stutzmann for her talent. According to Seen and Heard International, "everything she touches emerges as incredibly musical." She is considered one of the most outstanding musical personalities of our time. Her charismatic musicianship, combined with unique rigor, energy, and fantasy, characterize her style.

French hornist Ernesto Tovar Torres will perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Tovar graduated from OSU in 2014. Before he finished his master's degree, he earned a spot in the Atlanta Symphony, where he played for two years, which launched him into a position to audition for the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Philadelphia Orchestra strives to share the transformative power of music to create joy, connection and excitement. The ensemble aims to create an expansive future for classical music. Tickets are in high demand and the concert is expected to sell out. Advance purchases are recommended. For tickets and more information, visit mcknightcenter.org or call (405) 744-9999.

This concert is generously sponsored by the Chickasaw Nation and with the assistance of the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Masks are required for this performance. The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please click here. For tickets and more information, visit mcknightcenter.org or call (405) 744-9999.