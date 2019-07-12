ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Will Provide at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church

We are "waiting for life to begin" until July 19-28 as Broadway at Boston Avenue presents Once on This Island, playing at the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime), comes the Olivier Award-winning Once on This Island. This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, garnered eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book and Score.

Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death, the stakes being Ti Moune's life. When she pursues Daniel, who has returned to his people, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status. Her determination and capacity to love, though, is not enough to win Daniel's heart, and Ti Moune pays the ultimate price; but the gods turn Ti Moune into a tree that grows so strong and so tall, it breaks the wall that separates the societies and ultimately unites them.

Don't miss your chance to become "part of the human heart," and witness a beautiful story of love conquering evil.

For more information and tickets to Once on This Island, tap here.





