Young People's Theatre Reveals 60th Anniversary Season -- Where You Belong!

Young People's Theatre has announced its 2025.26 Season — Where You Belong. This slate of six compelling productions reflects the many ways young people see the world: from fantastically adventurous to eye-openingly relevant.

Adventure arrives at YPT with the return of the smash-hit Where the Wild Things Are, along with a holiday spectacular in Shrek The Musical, a magical ride through Love You Forever and More Munsch, and the highly interactive Tree for the very youngest audiences. For pre-teens and teenagers, powerful performances of The Mush Hole and Boys With Cars will connect deeply and resonate long after the final bows.

The 25.26 Season celebrates six decades of artistic innovation at the forefront of theatre for young audiences. Artistic Director Herbie Barnes knows that YPT's work with children, teachers, and parents has never been more necessary. “Children and teens crave the certainty that they belong and they need creative and welcoming spaces for that feeling of belonging to flourish.”

“Over six decades our programming has supported millions of young people in growing their confidence and their connection to others through the power of theatre. This season, we celebrate 60 years by doing what YPT does best: sharing stories that help young people find their place in the world.”

“We're proud to say that for more than three generations YPT has joyfully curated world-class theatre and educational programs that meet and respond to young people's intellectual, creative, and emotional needs,” says Executive Director Camilla Holland.

“That impact is clear today: a legacy of young people blossoming into their unique selves and charting their own extraordinary courses. Along the way, we've helped inspire generations of art-lovers, arts-supporters, and artists. I can't count how many people have told me that their first theatre experience was at YPT and that it lit a creative spark in their lives – that's why we're here.”

The season launches in October with an urgent and exquisitely crafted dance exploration of the impacts of Canada's Residential Schools in The Mush Hole. Named for the gruel children were fed at Brantford's Mohawk Institute, this five-time Dora Award-winning dance piece from the visionary director, choreographer, and producer Santee Smith and Kaha:wi Dance Theatre poignantly illuminates truth, resilience, and hope.

Next, the much loved classic of children's theatre — Where the Wild Things Are — roars back to YPT after last year's sold-out run. Based on Maurice Sendak's cherished storybook, and produced by Carousel Players, this immersive production has delighted thousands of children across North America with its magical invitation to transform Max's room into a jungle and join the wild rumpus.

Hijinks, humour, and heart abound in Shrek The Musical, an ogre-sized holiday production – one of YPT's largest ever! Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, and directed by Herbie Barnes, this romp through the swamp features a wisecracking donkey, a fierce warrior princess, a pint-sized villain, and a gingerbread cookie with a lot of snap. Their quest for community reminds us that even in a world divided, we're all in this together.

In February, YPT engages the youngest generation of theatregoers with Tree, a multisensory production designed by Théâtre Motus for children ages six months to three years. A small audience size, live music, glowing lights, gentle puppets, and a cast that interacts one-on-one with each child promise an enthralling introduction to live theatre. Notably, one performance will be exclusively for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, intellectual disabilities, and/or reduced mobility.

The wacky world of Canada's best-loved storyteller comes to whimsical, theatrical life with a Dora Award-winning YPT classic, Love You Forever and More Munsch. Audiences of all ages will delight as their favourite characters – including Mortimer and the Paper Bag Princess—leap from the page to the stage in this celebration of the funny frustrations and cherished bonds of family.

Boys With Cars, from award-winning playwright and actor Anita Majumdar, makes a triumphant return to the YPT stage for the season finale. Produced by Nightswimming in association with YPT, this bold two-time Dora Award-winning production for teenagers fuses theatre and classical Indian dance to explore the messy realities of consent, privilege, and clashing cultures – all with a thumping hip-hop Bollywood soundtrack.

NEW! Room for Play

New this season, YPT is excited to launch Room for Play – interactive programming specially curated to ignite interaction between little ones and their adults. From theatre, to choirs, mini-concerts and more – all inspired by our season's lineup – participants will enjoy meaningful connection across generations, opportunities for creative discovery, and most importantly: room for play. More program details to come this fall.

DRAMA SCHOOL

YPT's thriving year-round Drama School adds new courses in the 2025.26 season, including dedicated Improv classes and a new Ensemble program for students in Grades 5-6. This intensive program will culminate in the performance of a play on the Ada Slaight Stage. Throughout the year, YPT's highly popular classes and camps will be on offer to students in Kindergarten through Gr.12. Bursaries are available. Registration for fall programs will launch this June.

LEARNING AT YPT

Students, teachers, and members of the education community always belong at YPT. Along with seeing plays on stage, they are encouraged to maximize their learning experience at YPT by participating in Behind-the-Scenes tours, Play Companion Workshops, post-show Q&As, and Tools of the Trade, where audiences get a sneak peek into the world of theatre production.

TICKETS

Tickets — including our Flex-3 Pack — are on sale now. Early Bird public and school discounts are available through June 30, 2025. Tickets can be purchased online at youngpeoplestheatre.org.

