World Premiere of TWO MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT Announced At The Assembly Theatre

In association with One Four One Collective and The Spadina Avenue Gang, the beloved Parkdale home of independent performance, The Assembly Theatre will present the world premiere of Two Minutes to Midnight by award-winning Toronto playwright, Michael Ross Albert (The Huns, Best of Toronto Fringe Festival; Tough Jews, Dora Award nomination - Outstanding New Play). After closing its doors to in-person audiences for nearly two years, in January 2022, The Assembly Theatre will resume full-capacity performances in its intimate Parkdale venue.

Jack and Tracy really needed a vacation, but everything at their all-inclusive tropical getaway has been a disappointment. It's rained the entire trip, their social media influence hasn't translated to real revenue yet, and an inbound nuclear missile might be about to annihilate them and everyone nearby. With the world-- and their relationship-- on the brink of collapse, the bickering couple stares down oblivion together, confronting the illusions that kept them together, and finding hope for their future in the chaos of imminent destruction.

The world premiere of this apocalyptic new comedy will be directed by Janelle Cooper (Once On This Island, Lower Ossington Theatre; Heaven, Lunch Box Theatre). The production will star The Assembly Theatre's co-artistic directors, Luis Fernandes (Therac 25, The Assembly Theatre; Tough Jews, Dora Award nomination - Outstanding Ensemble) and Cass Van Wyck (The Huns; Therac 25, My Entertainment World Critic's Pick Award nomination - Outstanding Leading Performance).

We could all use a holiday. That is why The Assembly Theatre will be transformed into an immersive tropical oasis by set designer Pascal Labillois (Old Times; Red Light Winter, Unit 102) and lighting designer Chin Palipane (Girl in the Machine, Seven Siblings Theatre; Gruesome Playground Injuries, Leroy Street Theatre). The production will be stage managed by Marvin Araneta (C'mon, Angie!, Leroy Street Theatre; Isaac's Eye, Unit 102).

All audience members attending Two Minutes to Midnight must show valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks for the duration of the performance. While the theatre will begin resuming full-capacity seating for most performances, in consideration of patrons' comfort, Wednesday evening performances will be limited to 50% capacity. Tuesday evening performances will be PWYC. A live performance of the production will be filmed and made available to stream online for a limited time in February 2022.

To purchase tickets, visit: theassemblytheatre.com.