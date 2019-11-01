We Are Here Productions To Present Songs for a New World Benefiting the Canadian Women's Foundation

We Are Here Productions in collaboration with Cue to Cue Productions announces the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, Songs for a New World to benefit the Canadian Women's Foundation. Generously supported by Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, Canadian Actor's Equity Association, and MTI Licensing, We Are Here Productions will be donating every dollar made to support the Canadian Women's Foundation over three shows. With six of Toronto's hottest emerging musical theatre artists, a full band, and moving choreography, Songs for a New World will remind us how to move forward when faced with our breaking point.

Co-Director Matt Lacas says: "It is thanks to the many incredible women in my life that I am the man I am today. This is a statement I believe resonates with many people. We Are Here Productions is so happy to support the Canadian Women's Foundation that are transforming lives and fighting gender-based violence, women's poverty, human trafficking, and the many barriers women face."

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice... or take a stand... or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. This moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make. With a small, powerhouse multi-ethnic cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, Songs for a New World is a great way to bring the next generation into the theatre.

Starring Alex Panneton as Man 1, Ethan Chapman as Man 2, Davis Okey as Man 3

Astrid Atherly as Women 1, Meredith Busteed as Women 2 and Chelsea Johnson as Women 3



We Are Here Productions is a not-for-profit theatre company that aims to turn art into tangible aid for those in need in worldwide. In under 2 years, We Are Here has raised over $24,000 for various charities. We Are Here is company that operates on a shoestring budget and all those involved donate their time, talent and resources. We have the community to thank for our continued success.



Grab your tickets at www.buddiesinbadtimes.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You