Video: Go Inside First Day Of Rehearsals for Disney's THE LION KING in Toronto

Toronto's production of Disney's The Lion King is so huge that it has taken over an entire school during rehearsals. On the first day of rehearsals, watch how the school has been transformed to become a rehearsal hall, and check in on the cast being welcomed by producer David Mirvish, executive producer Anne Quart, and director Anthony Lyn.

The production is scheduled to begin performances on November 2, 2024.

The cast consists of: Salvatore Antonio as Scar, Zama Magudulela as Rafiki, David D'Lancy Wilson as Mufasa, Will Jeffs as Zazu, Trevor Patt as Pumbaa, Brian Sills as Timon, Camille Eanga- Selenge as Nala, Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, Jewelle Blackman as Shenzi, Joema Frith as Banzai and Simon Gallant as Ed.

The two roles of the lion cubs in the show will each be shared by three young actors. Young Nala will be performed by Zora Cameron, Ana Victoria Dinapo and Nendia Lewars, and Young Simba will be played by Lucien Duncan-Reid, Ira Nabong and Oliver Woon.

The ensemble includes: Caleb Ajao, Damien Broomes, Wade Buller, Krystle Chance, Lisa Michelle Cornelius, Isabel Dela Cruz, Vania DoDoo-Beals, Jordan Faye, Felander, Alex Furber, Katherine Gayle Kewsa, Tristan Ghostkeeper, Rose-Mary Harbans, Jasmine Huang, Rebaone Kgosimore, Lia Loewen, Lisakhanya Matrose, Adrienne Metivier, Khayaloxolo Mniki, Iteboge Modipane, Buhle Nkomo, Martina Ortiz Luis, Hugo Pimentel, Busisiwe Shezi, Elljay Timmangen, Luc Trottier, Trayvon Ward, Ocean Williams, Tenaj Williams, Zachary Williams, Oren Williamson, Zinzi Xalisa, Marlee Young and Angel Zuma.

The original Canadian production of the multi-award-winning internationally celebrated Disney musical opened in Toronto in March 2000 to critical acclaim and sold-out houses.

