Video: First Look at Mirvish Theatre's RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

Watch a first look atÂ RAIN â€“ A Tribute to the Beatles, coming to Torontoâ€™s CAAÂ Ed MirvishÂ Theatre for 8 performances only, from May 13 â€“ 18, 2025.Â Tickets will be available at 10AM on Friday February 28, 2025 online or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favourite hits.Â

From energetic classics to reflective favourites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes.

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

