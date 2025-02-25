Video: First Look at Canadian Premiere of A STRANGE LOOP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the cast of The Musical Stage Company, Soulpepper Theatre, Crow’s Theatre, and TO Live's production of A Strange Loop. Featuring direction by Ray Hogg, A STRANGE LOOP will be on stage at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts from April 22nd through June 1, 2025.

Malachi McCaskill stars as Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer.

Joining Malachi McCaskill in A Strange Loop as the six Thoughts are: Sierra Holder as Thought 1; Amaka Umeh as Thought 2; Matt Nethersole as Thought 3; David Andrew Reid as Thought 4; Nathanael Judah as Thought 5; and Marcus Nance as Thought 6. David Lopez is cast swing; and Charlie Clark is the Usher alternate.

The acclaimed musical is the recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards including Best New Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, two Obie Awards, and seven Lucille Lortel Award nominations.

A STRANGE LOOP is on stage April 22 - June 1, 2025 (Opening Night: Wednesday April 30, 2025) at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House Lane). For more information visit https://www.soulpepper.ca/performances/a-strange-loop.

