Video: 2024 Canadian Production of COME FROM AWAY

The Canadian production of Come From Away will make its triumphant return home to the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre this Sunday September 22, 2024. Get a first look at footage below!

Come From Away begins performances on September 22 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto. Tickets for the Toronto return (first block of performances until December 22) are on sale at mirvish.com. Media night is September 26.

This production of Come From Away is produced by Mirvish Productions and The National Arts Centre English Theatre.

About The Cast

Come From Away features an all-Canadian cast starring: Kyle Brown as Bob & others, Saccha Dennis as Hannah & others, Steffi DiDomenicantonio as Janice & others, Barbara Fulton as Diane & others, Lisa Horner as Beulah & others, James Kall as Nick/Doug & others, Jeff Madden as Kevin T. /Garth & others, Ali Momen as Kevin J. /Ali & others, Cory O’Brien as Oz & others, Kristen Peace as Bonnie & others, David Silvestri as Claude & others and Cailin Stadnyk as Beverley/Annette & others. The cast also includes Clint Butler, Kate Etienne, Barbara Johnston, Jawon Mapp, Sarah Nairne and Aaron Walpole as Standbys.

About Come From Away

The production takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

This breathtaking musical is written by Tony-nominated Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein and featuring Tony-winning direction by Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Come From Away features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The Canadian production features casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC.

