Access Ballroom Will Host a 2020 Valentine's Day Party

Come to the annual Toronto Valentine's Day Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom on Saturday, February 15th, 2020.

This social dance event is for both couples and singles. Whether you are happily in love or in search of the one (or not in search at all!), you are welcome to join and celebrate love with us. So bring your significant other, or make it a girls (guys) night out or just bring your amazing self! Everyone is welcome to join.

For details go to https://studioaccessballroom.com/toronto-valentines-day-social-dance-party/





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You