VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Stratford Festival's KING JOHN, Streaming June 18

Jun. 16, 2020  

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period.

The series continues with King John, beginning June 18.

Check out the trailer below!

When the rule of a hedonistic king is questioned, rebellion ensues, culminating in the chilling attempt to commit an atrocity against a child, whose mother's anguished grief cannot atone for her blinkered ambitions for her son. Don't miss the rare opportunity to see Shakespeare's King John, in this magnificent, "deliciously contemporary" production.

