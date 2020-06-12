Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch the Stratford Festival's Full Production of HAMLET

Jun. 12, 2020  

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period.

The series continues with Hamlet, streaming now.

Watch the full production below!

A ghostly visitor with a shocking secret, a daughter devastated by loss, a deadly duel and the most famous question in all of drama: Shakespeare's iconic tragedy will hold you spellbound. Hamlet has been called the greatest play in the English language and this production "the most complete, most fulfilling, most satisfying in decades of theatregoing."

