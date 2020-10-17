VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' From the Stratford Festival's 2013 Production of TOMMY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The production ran from 4 May until 19 October 2013 at the Avon Theatre in Stratford, Ontario.

The Stratford Festival has released a new flashback video to its 2013 production of Tommy.

Check out the video of Pinball Wizard below!

The Who's Tommy is a rock musical with music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and a book by Townshend and Des McAnuff. It is based on the 1969 rock opera Tommy by The Who.

The musical opened at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California, on 1 July 1992. The Broadway theatre debut was at the St. James Theatre on 29 March 1993 with 27 previews running through 10 April. The show then officially opened on 22 April 1993 and closed on 17 June 1995, after 899 performances.

