VIDEO: Stratford Festival Hosts a Watch Party For LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period.

The series continues with Love's Labour's Lost, streaming now through June 18.

A king and three friends swear off women to focus on their studies just as a princess and three ladies arrive on a diplomatic mission. This production from Canada's Stratford Festival features Ruby Joy and Mike Shara.

