VIDEO: Jake Epstein Previews BOY FALLS FROM SKY

Jake Epstein's long awaited (and twice delayed) exuberant and bittersweet musical love letter to show business, Boy Falls From the Sky, originally scheduled to play at the CAA Theatre will move to the Royal Alexandra Theatre and play April 19 to May 29. Media performance: 8:00 PM, Friday April 22nd. Tickets to Boy Falls From the Sky will go on sale Friday March 11th through mirvish.com

Boy Falls From the Sky replaces the previously announced Pressure, which was scheduled to play on the 2021-22 Main Mirvish subscription season but will now be postponed until the 2022-23 season.

"Jake's superb show deserves the best opportunity to be seen," explains David Mirvish. "We can now offer Boy Falls From the Sky in a stable and safe environment to delight, entertain and move audiences."

Written and performed by Jake Epstein, developed with and directed by Robert McQueen, musical direction by David Atkinson, and music supervision and orchestrations by Daniel Abrahamson, Boy Falls From the Sky was originally performed at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, where it was a sold-out hit and received great acclaim. Christopher Hoile of NOW Magazine rated the show 5 out of 5 and called it "cabaret of the highest caliber." Mooney on Theatre described it as "pitch-perfect." The show has since been expanded and debuts as part of both the main subscription season and the Off-Mirvish season.