VIDEO: Colm Feore and Antoni Cimolino Chat For Stratford Festival's AN ACTOR PREPARES

Article Pixel Apr. 26, 2020  

Colm Feore and Antoni Cimolino chatted for Stratford Festival's An Actor Prepares series.

Watch the interview below!

Feore stars in King Lear, which is directed by Cimolino. The production is now available to stream here.

An aging monarch resolves to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, with consequences he little expects. His reason shattered in the storm of violent emotion that ensues, with his very life hanging in the balance, Lear loses everything that has defined him as a king - and thereby discovers the essence of his own humanity.

