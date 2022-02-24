VIDEO: Canadian Opera Star Jane Archibald Sings 'Glitter And Be Gay'

Canadian opera star Jane Archibald delivers a tour-de-force vocal performance in a program of sparkling coloratura arias from throughout the history of opera and beyond-from George Frideric Handel to Leonard Bernstein.

In this clip, Archibald performs "Glitter and Be Gay" from Leonard Bernstein's Candide.

Watch In Concert: Jane Archibald, premiering February 26, 2022 at 7:30pm ET on http://www.coc.ca/archibald.

Cast & Creative Team

Jane Archibald, soprano

Conductor: Johannes Debus

Executive Producers: Perryn Leech, Roberto Mauro, Johannes Debus

Director of Photography: Taylor Long

Lighting Designer: Daniele Guevara

Assistant Conductor: Derek Bate

Stage Manager: Stephanie Marrs

With the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra

Based in Toronto, the Canadian Opera Company is the largest producer of opera in Canada and one of the largest in North America. General Director Perryn Leech joined the company in 2021, forming a leadership team with Music Director Johannes Debus and Deputy General Director Christie Darville.

The COC enjoys a loyal audience, including a dedicated base of subscribers, and has an international reputation for artistic excellence and creative innovation. Its diverse repertoire includes new commissions and productions, local and international collaborations with leading opera companies and festivals, and attracts the world's foremost Canadian and International Artists.

The company is an incubator for the future of the art form, nurturing Canada's new wave of opera performers and creators with customized training and support. The COC's purpose-built opera house, the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, is hailed internationally as one of the finest in the world.