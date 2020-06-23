VIDEO: CHECK IN FROM AWAY Talks Favorite Cocktails With KINKY BOOTS Cast Members

Mirvish has released a new video, Episode 7 in its Check In From Away digital series, on YouTube.

This week Steffi and Lisa share recipes for their favourite drinks and ask their Kinky Boots guests - Graham Scott Fleming (who starred as Charlie Price), AJ Bridel (Lauren), Vanessa Sears (Nicola) and Julia McLellan (Swing) - for the recipes to their cocktails of choice. Their guests share memories of their time in that joyful musical that raised us all up and reminded us that there are few things better than just being proud of who we are.

Watch below!

