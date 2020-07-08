VIDEO: CHECK IN FROM AWAY Goes Backstage and Behind the Scenes in Episode 9

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A new episode has been released of Mirvish's series, Check in From Away!

This week Steffi and Lisa check in with folks that work backstage and behind the scenes. They are joined by casting director Stephanie Gorin, fight director Joe Bostick, producer Sue Frost, and head of wardrobe Jenny Fraser. Lisa also gives the inside scoop on what it's like to be a stage manager.

Check out the video below!

