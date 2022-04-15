Tweed & Co Announces Spring Concert Series

Live performance makes a triumphant return in Hastings County: Tweed & Company is thrilled to announce an exciting series of One-Night-Only concerts to be presented at the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed and the Village Playhouse in Bancroft this Spring!

Beginning in May, everyone's favourite Indie rock band with local roots, Long Range Hustle, is back in town! Masters of creating that indescribable live concert atmosphere, this five-piece rock outfit spent 2020 recording their latest album and are ready to bring their hit songs to Tweed (May 6th) and Bancroft (May 7th).

Later in the month, Tweed & Co will partner with Winmill Inspired Music to host two concerts at the Village Playhouse. On May 21st, Bancroft native Hannah Crawford will bring her powerful Soprano voice to the Playhouse, accompanied by a 9' Steinway Concert Grand Piano. Audience members will be guaranteed a musical feast of operatic classics and musical theatre favourites from this rising star of the Canadian opera scene. On May 22nd, audiences can enjoy a Jazz and Blues inspired concert with the Michael Boguski Trio. Mike Boguski has been playing keyboards for Blue Rodeo since 2008, and as he's had the chance to explore different musical avenues in recent years, the results have consistently revealed his naturally restless creative spirit. The Michael Boguski Trio focuses on Boguski's masterful piano playing backed-up by a stellar rhythm section that is not to be missed!

On May 27th, the Marble Arts Centre will host Tommy Youngsteen performing the hits of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers! Featuring members & alumni from top Juno-winning Canadian acts: The Sam Roberts Band, The Stills, Stars, The Dears, The Trews, Sloan, Serena Ryder Band & The Arkells; you're not going to want to miss this heart-pounding 2-hour set which is sure to be a MEGA event!

Aligning with Tweed & Co's goal to bring more community-focused programming into the Village Playhouse, on Saturday, May 28th the North Hastings Community Choir presents Why We Sing: A new musical concert presentation conducted by Melissa Stephens. Don't miss this incredible, high-spirited local 4-part Choral Group that gathers once a week to sing for the sheer joy of singing!

In June, both the Marble Arts Centre (June 3rd) and Village Playhouse (June 4th) will welcome the Johnny Cash tribute show, Covered in Cash! This incredible group has sold out venues across the country, and now they'll be visiting Tweed & Co's intimate theatres in Hastings County. From some of Johnny's more obscure songs to the biggest of hits, Covered in Cash will give you a Johnny Cash experience you won't soon forget!





Join Tweed & Co as they celebrate Pride month with Canada's Drag Race star BOA alongside several LGBTQ+ performers and musicians for a wild night of comedy, dance, music and DRAG! BOA took the Toronto Drag scene by storm at the young age of 19 when she decided to play by her own rules with her outlandish looks and comedic performances. BOA & Friends will appear in Tweed on June 10th and Bancroft on June 11th. You won't want to miss Tweed & Co's first annual Pride celebration!

Finally, Tweed & Co's Spring concert series concludes with Bancroft's own, The Fitzgeralds. A family group consisting of 3-time Canadian Grandmaster Fiddle and Stepdance champions Tom, Kerry & Julie Fitzgerald, The Fitzgeralds have evolved to include a wide variety of material in their performances, including Celtic fiddle pieces, high-energy step dancing, and a strong focus on original compositions and arrangements. Their extensive tour history includes performances with notable artists: Natalie MacMaster, Ireland's Nathan Carter, Leahy, Tony McManus, Cherish the Ladies, The StepCrew, and Lunasa. It is the rare combination of exceptional musicianship, mind-blowing step dancing, audience interaction, evident love of performing, and genuine sibling connection that resonates with audiences of all ages and sets this group apart!

"We cannot wait to welcome audiences back to our stunning and intimate local venues after a LONG two years," said Artistic Director, Tim Porter. "We are so excited about the calibre and reputation of the performances we've been able to book for this year, and can't wait for this new chapter in our organization. Whether the theatre is your second home, or you've never stepped through our doors, we hope you'll join us for some incredible nights of exceptional live entertainment right here in your backyard this spring."

All of these shows are sure to be VERY popular and it is recommended that folks buy their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment! Tickets for spring concerts are reserved seating, and range from $17.50-$35.00. To purchase tickets visit https://www.tweedandcompany.com/, choose your venue, and then click on "2022 Shows" in the main menu to select your performance. Patrons can also call the box office at 613-478-6060 to purchase tickets for any of these events over the phone!

There is also the option to purchase a package to receive a discount on tickets: for $79.00, the Spring Concert & Comedy Series at the Bancroft Village Playhouse includes a ticket for Long Range Hustle, The Fitzgeralds, and the Second City show She The People, and the Spring Concert Series at the Marble Arts Centre includes a ticket for Tommy Youngsteen, Long Range Hustle and The Fitzgeralds.