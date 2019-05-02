Travel To The Sweeping Scottish Highlands In Lerner And Loewe's BRIGADOON
Tartan, kilts and braw melodies from the beloved romantic classic Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon brings a wee bit of Scottish delight to The Shaw's Festival Theatre beginning May 5. The season's main stage musical, directed by Glynis Leyshon, with a revised book by Brian Hill; brilliantly brings the windswept wonder and ethereal charm of this enduring tale of love to life. A feast of song and dance, the Shaw Festival production also includes music direction by Paul Sportelli and choreography by Linda Garneau, with fight direction by John Stead.
While hunting in the Highlands of Scotland, New Yorkers Tommy Albright (George Krissa) and Jeff Douglas (Mike Nadajewski), stumble upon Brigadoon - a village that appears out of the mist for one day every century. After falling for villager Fiona (Alexis Gordon), Tommy realizes the bewitched hamlet will once again vanish at sunset. As the day draws to a close, he must decide whether to return to the world he knows or stay forever in Brigadoon with the woman he loves. This production of Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon also features Kristi Frank as Meg Brockie, Matt Nethersole as Charlie Dalrymple and Michael Therriault as Archie Beaton, Head of Clan.
Pam Johnson's set design and Sue LePage's costume design create a traditional Highland village with embellished hints of the magical and mystical. Lighting design by Kevin Lamotte, projection design by Corwin Ferguson and sound design by John Lott further enhances the dreamlike and otherworldliness of the time-locked Scottish village.
Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon is on stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake) from May 5 to October 13 (eligible for review beginning May 23). Recommended for ages 10+.
Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
