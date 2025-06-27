Toronto Tech CEO Pays $400,000 to Conduct the Toronto Symphony Orchestra in Mahler’s Resurrection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to The New York Times, Mandle Cheung, a 78-year-old technology executive and amateur conductor, paid nearly $400,000 to lead the Toronto Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony at Roy Thomson Hall this week.

Cheung, the CEO of ComputerTalk Technology, has long admired orchestral conducting and pursued the opportunity as a personal dream project. The Wednesday night concert featured the full Toronto Symphony and the Amadeus Choir, performing the ambitious 90-minute symphony with two vocal soloists.

“I had seen the magic of the guy standing in front of the orchestra with a stick. So I said, ‘Why can’t I do it, too?’” Cheung said in an interview.

The concert was not part of the Toronto Symphony’s regular subscription season and was instead presented by the Mandle Philharmonic, an ensemble founded by Cheung in 2018. Toronto Symphony CEO Mark Williams defended the event as part of efforts to explore new revenue streams, noting that only 38 percent of the orchestra’s $33 million annual budget is covered by ticket sales.

“This was not a TSO-presented concert,” Williams said. “We’re going to explore appropriate ways to drive revenue and to continually bring the spotlight back to the relevance of what we do.”

The arrangement stirred mixed reactions within the orchestra. While some musicians appreciated Cheung’s philanthropic support, others expressed concern about an untrained conductor leading such a technically demanding piece.

“It’s hard when you have someone on the podium that doesn’t have the experience,” said Bridget Hunt, a violinist and chair of the orchestra’s artistic advisory committee. “My colleagues were tremendous... we listened to each other. The experience brought us all together.”

Lucia Ticho, the orchestra committee chair, said the musicians should have been consulted on both the engagement and the choice of repertoire. “If we were involved in these discussions, we would never have agreed to the Mahler,” she said.

Cheung acknowledged those concerns and emphasized the preparation he undertook, including more than 10 rehearsals with his own orchestra before working with the Toronto Symphony. His costs included a reported $337,000 fee to the orchestra, a $45,000 rental fee for the venue, and approximately $15,000 for soloists.

After the performance, Cheung received a standing ovation and said he was hopeful the Toronto concert might open the door to similar opportunities with orchestras in the U.S. and Europe.

Photo Credit: Allan Cabral

