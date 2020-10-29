Toronto Mendelssohn Choir Honours Indigenous Veterans In A Remembrance Day Streamed Program
Featuring choral music, dance and poetry to reflect on the experience of Indigenous veterans.
Toronto Mendelssohn Choir honours and remembers Canada's Indigenous Veterans in a Remembrance Day streamed multi-disciplinary program
The TMC, under conductor Simon Rivard, is joined by composer and guest curator Andrew Balfour, and Elder Dr. Duke Redbird for a program that brings together choral music, poetry and dance.
The centre piece of the program is Andrew Balfour's Notinikew. Movements of the work will be sung by Andrew's Winnipeg-based Camerata Nova and by the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.
Andrew says of this choral drama:
"Notinikew is an anti-war piece, an Indigenous identity piece - a tragedy that speaks not just about World War I, but all wars and all Indigenous soldiers. Why did these Indigenous warriors leave our forests and plains to enter a totally foreign military world and end up fighting in the midst of a true hell on earth? "
Of Cree descent, Winnipeg-based composer Andrew Balfour is an innovative composer, conductor, singer, and sound designer with a large body of choral, instrumental, and orchestral works, including Mamachimowin, commissioned by the TMC for its 125th anniversary gala.
Dr. Duke Redbird is an elder, poet, activist, educator, and artist. With a legacy stretching back to the 1960s, he is a pillar of First Nations literature in Canada, and has practiced a number of art disciplines including poetry, painting, theatre, and film.
To create this program in a time of enhanced Covid-19 restrictions, the TMC has brought together a number of different elements to tell the story: virtual performances with choir, cello and dance created for this concert; recorded performances from pre-Covid-19 concerts by the TMC and by Camerata Nova; and an "In Conversation" segment recorded in person in October with Simon Rivard, Andrew Balfour and Elder Dr. Duke Redbird.
Notinikew (Going to War) - a Program of Remembrance
A choral perspective of Canada's Indigenous Veterans
Remembrance Day, November 11, 2020
8 pm EST
Streamed on Livestream: https://livestream.com/tmchoir/remembrance
Concert details: https://www.tmchoir.org/202021-season/remembrance/
This concert is free to view (as are all TMC online programs this season). Suggested donation: $20.
Artists:
Simon Rivard, conductor
Andrew Balfour, guest curator
Elder Dr. Duke Redbird
Ted Dykstra, artistic producer
Cris Derkson, cello
Brian Solomon, dance
Camerata Nova, with
Mel Braun, conductor
Andrew Balfour, soloist
Cris Derkson, cello
Cory Campbell, traditional Ojibway drummer-singer
Winnipeg Boys' Choir
Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with
David Fallis, conductor
Toronto Mendelssohn Choir
Program:
A Dish with One Spoon, Duke Redbird
Ambe (Come In), Andrew Balfour
Notinikew (Going to War), Andrew Balfour
- Calling All Okicitawak (Warriors)
- Anthem for a Doomed Youth
- I Went to War
- Kookum (Grandmother) - Help me
Stolen Child, Duke Redbird
How they so softly rest, Healey Willan
In Paradisum from the Requiem, Gabriel Fauré