Tickets on Sale This Week For & JULIET at the Princess of Wales Theatre

Roaring into Toronto this summer, London's new hit musical & Juliet will bring its multi-award-winning irreverence, hilarity and joie de vivre to North America. With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer of "Schitt's Creek," and music from five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.



Tickets for the pre-Broadway engagement of & Juliet go on sale Saturday, March 26. The highly anticipated musical will play a limited 8-week engagement from June 22 to August 14, 2022 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

This hilarious new musical comedy flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabullous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning asn a second chance at life and love - her way.

Julia's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is" and "Can't Stop the Feeling."

All 30 songs in the show come from acclaimed songwriter and music producer Max Martin, who has had more #1 hits than any other artist this century. In fact, Martin is the songwriter with the third-most number-one singles on the chart's history, behind only Paul McCartney and John Lennon. The list of artists he has worked with as a songwriter and/or producer is long and impressive: Celine Dion, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Usher, Avril Lavigne, Snoop Dogg, Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay and many others. Martin is not only the source of all the songs in & Juliet, he is also one of the lead producers.



The book is by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer (and Toronto native) from "Schitt's Creek," for which he also served as executive producer. West Read's plays have been presented on Broadway and in theatres across North America and include The Performers, The Dream of the Burning Boy and The Great Pretender.

& Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard, who has quickly become one of the most sought after directors of musicals in London. His highly acclaimed production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights was a long-running London hit. Other productions include Spring Awakening, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4, Working, Cash Valentina and Peter and the Starcatcher.

Choreography is by Jennifer Weber, a New York-based director and choreographer whose original creation The HipHop Nutcracker has become an annual touring production and was filmed as a PBS special. She has worked at prestigious venues and festivals across the globe, including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Jacob's Pillow and the Stanislavsky Music Theatre.

The set design is by Soutra Gilmour, whose numerous designs for productions in London's West End and on Broadway have received wide acclaim. Costumes are by Paloma Young. Lighting design is by Howard Hudson. Gareth Owen is the sound designer, and Bill Sherman is the musical supervisor, orchestrator and arranger.

Producers Max Martin and Tim Headington first premiered & Juliet at the Manchester Opera House, September 10 to October 12, 2019. This was the production's out-of-town run before moving to London's West End, where it began performances on November 2 at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Both audience and critics raved about the musical. The production continues to play an open-ended season (although it took a hiatus during the Covid pandemic from March 16, 2020 until September 23, 2021). The original producers of the West End production also include Martin Dodd, Jenny Petersson and Theresa Steele Page.