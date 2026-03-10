Soundstreams to Present I WANT TO TELL YOU EVERYTHING: AN ANTHOLOGY OF LOVE SONGS at the Jane Mallett Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Soundstreams will present I WANT TO TELL YOU EVERYTHING: AN ANTHOLOGY OF LOVE SONGS, a concert for seven singers, piano, and percussion, on Thursday, April 9 at the Jane Mallett Theatre in Toronto. The one-night performance is the second of three Soundstreams concerts scheduled at the venue this spring.

The program includes the premiere of Thierry Tidrow’s I Want to Tell You Everything, alongside works by Claude Vivier, Ana Sokolović, and Nicole Lizée. The concert explores themes of love, identity, and connection through a mix of contemporary classical and pop-influenced compositions.

“Creating a love song anthology has truly been a labour of love,” said Soundstreams Artistic Director Lawrence Cherney. “Inspired by Claude Vivier's Love Songs, these works evoke a rich palette of emotions, ranging from the most profound reflections on intimacy, to a send-up of the nostalgia of the pop song. It's a reminder that even in matters of love, it's important not to take ourselves too seriously.”

Program Highlights

The program features two works by Canadian composer Claude Vivier, Love Songs and Shiraz, pieces shaped by the composer’s travels through Japan, Indonesia, and Iran. The solo piano work Shiraz will be accompanied by a screening of Leora, a film directed and choreographed by Indigenous artist Michael Greyeyes that was commissioned by Soundstreams.

Thierry Tidrow’s I Want to Tell You Everything receives its premiere in the concert, presenting a new work for voices, piano, and percussion. The program also includes Ana Sokolović’s Dring! Dring!, a piece that reflects on smartphone culture through a humorous musical lens.

Selections from Nicole Lizée’s Karappo Okesutura Vol. III, Want, Want, Want, Ironic Butterfly, and Break-Up Music will also be performed. Lizée’s works incorporate video elements created by the composer, combining experimental sound with visual references to pop music from the 1980s and 1990s.

Performers

The concert features Gregory Oh on piano and Noam Bierstone on percussion, joined by vocalists Vania Chan, Carla Huhtanen, and Lindsay McIntyre (soprano), Robin Dann (mezzo-soprano), Bud Roach (tenor), and Keith Lam and Alex Samaras (baritone).

Performance Information

I WANT TO TELL YOU EVERYTHING: AN ANTHOLOGY OF LOVE SONGS

Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Jane Mallett Theatre

27 Front Street East

Toronto

Upcoming Performances

Following the Toronto performance, the program will tour internationally. I Want to Tell You Everything will be presented at New Music Dublin alongside ensembles including the National Symphony Orchestra Ireland, Ensemble Musikfabrik, and Hard Rain SoloistEnsemble. The production will also travel to Festival Musiques Création in Chicoutimi later in May.