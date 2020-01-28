Theatre Passe Muraille And Native Earth Performing Arts Present The Manidoons Collective Production BUG

A timely reflection on the cycles of abuse and addiction of Indigenous women in contemporary Canada, Theatre Passe Muraille, and Native Earth Performing Arts present the manidoons collective production and four-time Dora nominated bug. Created and performed by Yolanda Bonnell, and directed by Cole Alvis, this timely and moving solo production is onstage February 7 to February 22, 2020 at the Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace Theatre.



bug follows The Girl as she navigates her way through her intergenerational trauma while being followed by Manidoons, the physical manifestation of her addictions. The Girl develops an addictive personality that clings to anything that gives her power or makes her feel loved. As her addiction grows and manifests as the creature Manidoons (Ojibwe for bug, insect or worm), and as she gets older, the Manidoons take over and her addictions become more and more dangerous.

Created and performed by Yolanda Bonnell (NOW Magazine's Artists to Watch 2016), the 2019 four-time Dora nominated physical performance weaves stories of Indigenous women grappling with their painful past and making tough choices to survive in this country. bug was nominated for four Dora Awards including outstanding performance in a leading role, outstanding lighting design and outstanding theatre production.

bug was originally workshopped at Weesageechak Begins To Dance, SummerWorks, Rhubarb Festival, as well as on Coast Salish Territory at UNO Fest and rEvolver Festival, and then had its powerful world premiere at Luminato 2019 - and now Passe Muraille is proud to be staging it as part of its 2019/2020 season.

Yolanda Bonnell (Ojibwe-South Asian) (performer / creator) (she/her) is a Queer, 2 Spirit performer, playwright and poet from Fort William First Nation in Thunder Bay, ON. Now based in Tkarón:to, and a graduate of Humber College, she is developing her new play Scanner at Factory Theatre, as well as White Girls In Moccasins at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre. NOW Magazine named Yolanda Bonnell and Natasha Greenblatt among the "artists to watch" as the co-writers of recent Theatre Passe Muraille production The Election.

Cole Alvis (Métis-Chippewa, Irish-English) (director) (they/them) is a 2 Spirit theatre artist based in Tkarón:to. They are a leader of manidoons collective, lemonTree creations and Ad Hoc Assembly and led the Indigenous Performing Arts Alliance from 2013 - 2017. Recently, they performed in A Louis Riel (Canadian Opera Company / National Arts Centre), directed Lilies by Michel Marc Bouchard (lemonTree creations, Why Not Theatre and Buddies in Bad Times Theatre) and codirected an Indigenous opera double bill with Michael Greyeyes called Two Odysseys: Pimooteewin / Gállábártnit (Signal Theatre, National Sami Theatre, Soundstreams Canada).

ABOUT THEATRE PASSE MURAILLE:

Founded in 1968, Theatre Passe Muraille (TPM) believes there should be a more diverse representation of artists, audience members and stories in our theatre. TPM aspires to be a leader locally, nationally and internationally in establishing, promoting and embracing collaborative and inclusive theatre practices. We do this so that we can support and ignite the voices of unique artists, communities and audiences. passemuraille.ca

ABOUT NATIVE EARTH PERFORMING ARTS:

Native Earth Performing Arts is Canada's oldest professional Indigenous theatre company. Currently in its 37th year, Native Earth is dedicated to creating, developing and producing professional artistic expressions of the Indigenous experience in Canada. Through stage productions (theatre, dance and multi-disciplinary art), script development, apprenticeships and internships, Native Earth seeks to fulfill a community of artistic visions. Nativeearth.ca

ABOUT manidoons collective:

manidoons collective is a circle of artists creating Indigenous performance. The artistic leadership includes Yolanda Bonnell (Ojibwe-South Asian) and Cole Alvis (Métis), both based in Tkarón:to. manidoons.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You