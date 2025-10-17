The Writers Lab CANADA Reveals 2026 Participants And Bold Voice Award Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Writers Lab CANADA has revealed the screenwriters selected for its 2026 Lab, taking place this January 2026. Run by The Writers Lab (TWL)—founded in New York by Nitza Wilon and Elizabeth Kaiden and supported by Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman—the Canadian edition is presented in proud partnership with Firecracker Department (Naomi Snieckus, Liesl Lafferty, Virginia Abramovich) and the Female Eye Film Festival (Leslie Ann Coles).



The Writers Lab champions women and non-binary screenwriters over 40, supporting their creative voices and helping bring their stories to the screen. This is their second year running this program. Last year's writers have gone on to many exciting partnerships with production companies. This year's selected writers and projects represent a powerful range of perspectives, genres, and voices from across Canada:



Selected Projects for The Writers Lab CANADA 2026:

BOOB JOB – Kim Izzo (Dundas, ON)

CANADA RESISTS – Lisa Gold (Long Beach, CA)

– Nadine Pequeneza (Toronto, ON)

GOOD BONES – Rebecca Brewer (Vancouver, BC)

LOOKING FOR DEZ CART – Paris Jefferson (Ottawa, ON)

OPUS THIRTEEN – Carleen Nimrod (Pickering, ON)

PANG & SUFFERING – Susan Hung (Toronto, ON)

ROLLER DERBY SAVED MY SOUL – Nancy Kenny (Halifax, NS)

In addition, The Bold Voice Award, which recognizes exceptional originality and courage in storytelling, is awarded to:

GRIP OF THE KELPIE MOTHER – Claire Apps

– Anita Reilly McGee

QUEEN OF TRASH – Helene Taylor

WILD WOMAN OF THE WOODS – Tobi Iverson

“The Writers Lab Canada continues to spotlight the brilliance, resilience, and imagination of Canadian women and non-binary writers over 40,” says Naomi Snieckus, co-director of Firecracker Department. “Their scripts are sharp, funny, and deeply human, exactly the kind of work that deserves to be made. We are so excited to see where these amazing scripts go!.”



“We're delighted to see how TWL has built a community that uplifts and connects writers globally,” adds Nitza Wilon of The Writers Lab. “Canada's storytellers weave such truth and depth into their scripts . This cohort is truly extraordinary.”



The Writers Lab CANADA offers mentorship, development sessions, and industry engagement with established screenwriters, directors, and producers, providing participants with tools and networks to move their projects toward production.