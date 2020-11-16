The Shaw Festival Brings Holiday Music to Niagara-on-the-Lake with SONGS FOR A WINTER'S NIGHT

Concerts featuring seasonal favourites will start December 5.

The Shaw Festival is adding a festive twist to its popular concert series. Running December 5 through December 19 in the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre (10 Queen's Parade), Songs for a Winter's Night features favourite melodies from the holiday season. During each performance, up to 50 socially-distanced guests wearing masks will be immersed in the holiday magic of Niagara-on-the-Lake. For more information about the Festival's COVID-19 health and safety practices, please visit shawfest.com/dutyofcare.

Directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Kimberley Rampersad, with music direction by Paul Sportelli , Songs for a Winter's Night includes holiday favourites such as White Christmas, The Prayer and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. The concert features the talents of Festival ensemble members Kyle Blair Kristi Frank , Élodie Gillett, Alexis Gordon, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane, Jonathan Tan and Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza.

Audience members attending performances of Songs for a Winter's Night are invited to share their holiday memories with The Shaw. Patrons' stories of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and all other seasonal celebrations will be woven into the holiday concerts. Festive recollections can be emailed to feedback@shawfest.com

Tickets are general seating and can be reserved by calling the Shaw Festival's box office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429). Tickets for the concert series will not be available online. Friends of The Shaw will be able to reserve tickets starting today, with public availability beginning November 17.

Funding for Song's for a Winter's Night and additional concerts is provided by the Government of Ontario.

The Shaw Festival also acknowledges the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) for their support of visitor activity in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

