The Heidi Chronicles Opens Alumnae Theatre's 102nd Season

The Pulitzer Prize winning The Heidi Chronicles by Wendy Wasserstein opens Alumnae Theatre's 102nd season.

The Heidi Chronicles tells the coming age story of Heidi Holland and her friends over a 20-year period. Sharply observed with hilarity and pathos, the play encapsulates the particular experiences and anxieties of the baby boom generation, which were shaped by the consciousness-raising mania of the women's rights movement in the 70s, the divisive politics of the Vietnam era, the AIDS epidemic and the marked changes of the 80s.

The original production won the Tony Award in 1989.

Ilana Linden, who directs this production, is no stranger to the piece. "I directed The Heidi Chronicles the first time in the early 90s, and I'm thrilled to be directing it again," says Linden. "Having lived through those decades myself, it amazes me just how relevant the play's themes still are."

Dora-nominated Breanna Dillon brings passion and humour to the role of Heidi and is one of eight actors in a talented cast.

The Heidi Chronicles plays at Alumnae Theatre at 70 Berkeley Street from September 20 to October 5, 2019.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: www.alumnaetheatre.com/tickets.html





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You