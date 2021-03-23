The Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company Launches The Barlin-Daniels Emerging Artists Initiative

The Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company in conjunction with Artists in Residence has announced the launch of 'The Barlin-Daniels Emerging Artists Initiative,' a new endeavour to support, nourish and encourage the development of a new generation of theatre artists. This initiative will explore and amplify a diverse array of Jewish stories and perspectives, and present theatre that is thoughtful, inclusive, and reflective of the modern Jewish experience.

'The Barlin-Daniels Emerging Artists Initiative' will present its inaugural event on May 19th, 2021 with a live online broadcast of Unravel: A Virtual Monologue Slam Competition, featuring 10 original monologues written and performed by young Canadian artists on the topic of 'Jewish Identity.' Exploring the themes of self-reflection, faith, and history, Unravel takes its title from the rich tapestry of Jewish culture, composed of individual threads of experience. As we unweave, unwind, and unravel, we discover the diverse perspectives of our shared Jewish story.

Canadian artists ages 15-30 are invited to submit their original work. Monologues should be between 2-3 minutes when performed. Applicants must be available for two evening rehearsals (May 3rd and May 10th), prior to the broadcast on May 19th. Submissions will be accepted until April 22nd, 2021 at 11:59 pm. The 10 finalists will be announced on April 26th, 2021. Artists of all ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, abilities, and religious affiliations are encouraged to submit.

After a nationwide open-call, 10 individuals will be selected to workshop their writing and performances with industry professionals prior to performing their pieces for the May 19th broadcast. A panel of special guest judges (TBA) will select the top three finalists. The winner, determined by audience vote, will be announced live on May 26th, 2021. The top three finalists will be awarded a cash prize.

For more details on how to submit, visit: www.hgjewishtheatre.com/2020-2021-Unravel.html

The Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company is a professional non-profit theatre company, Co-Founded by David Eisner and Avery Saltzman, that produces a season of plays and concerts reflecting the Jewish experience, while celebrating stories about our history, our beliefs, our struggles and our triumphs. Over 5,000 years in the making, these universal stories have to be told and need to be seen, and it is our responsibility and privilege to share them with the world.

Artists in Residence is a theatrical platform which supports artists' mental health and well-being by providing opportunities for connection, collaboration, and creativity. Co-Founded by Olivia Daniels and Jeremy Ferdman during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Artists in Residence aims to establish a network for artists to support one another during a period of social isolation, and to develop projects geared towards inclusion, community engagement, and the shared joy of the creative experience.