The Deane Cameron Recording Studio Opens at Allied Music Centre

Massey Hall today announced the dedication of the new recording studio in Allied Music Centre - the Deane Cameron Recording Studio. Named honouring the late Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall President and CEO, Deane Cameron. The Canadian music industry icon and recipient of the Order of Canada, also served as President of EMI Music Canada over the course of his esteemed career.

"Deane dedicated his life to discovering and sharing exceptional music. We could think of no better way to honour his memory than to attach his name to the room where future concerts and studio sessions will be recorded for the world to hear," said Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall.

Every performance space, from Massey Hall's Allan Slaight Stage to each of the three new venues in Allied Music Centre will be wired to the Deane Cameron Recording Studio and will immortalize historic musical moments.

Emerging artists and participants in Artist Development programs will benefit from access to world-class equipment and the inspiration drawn from the most storied address in Canadian music. Education and Outreach programming will have profound impact as students and music lovers of all ages connect with music and with each other in life-changing ways made possible by the Deane Cameron Recording Studio.

Deane's legacy will be honoured in the most fitting way possible and empower future generations to create and share their music.

"Deane would be thrilled to know that today's artist community will be able to further their musical aspirations through the Deane Cameron Recording studio. His commitment to the development of Canadian music culture was the hallmark of his career. This honours his legacy while providing an outlet for creativity, collaboration and musical education to flourish," said David Munns & Tim Trombley, close friends and former colleagues of Deane Cameron and Campaign Co-Chairs, The Deane Cameron Recording Studio.

Friends and the Canadian music community are encouraged to share their favourite memory of Deane and honour his legacy with a donation to the Deane Cameron Recording Studio at DeaneCameronRecordingStudio.com. To kick things off, a generous friend of Deane's has committed to match the first $150,000 in donations, doubling the impact.