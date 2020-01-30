The Azrieli Foundation Announces Calls For Proposals For New Performance Fund

The Azrieli Foundation is delighted to announce a new funding stream within its Azrieli Music Prizes (AMP) program. The annual Azrieli Music Prizes Performance Fund (AMP-PF) supports professional music ensembles in preparing and presenting public performances of Azrieli Music Prize-winning works. The Foundation is currently accepting proposals from professional orchestras world-wide that plan to perform the AMP winning works in their 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons.

With a firm belief in the extraordinary quality of Azrieli Music Prize-winning works, the AMP-PF has been established to provide new opportunities for professional music ensembles to share these powerful works with their audiences. Until April 10, orchestras may submit a proposal requesting support ranging from $5,000 CAD to $25,000 CAD to help cover the costs of: score and parts rental; soloist fees; additional rehearsal time to prepare the AMP-winning works; augmented concert promotions; and attendance of AMP Laureates at the rehearsals and the concert of their winning work.

AMP-PF currently calls for performance proposals that feature winning works from the 2016 and 2018 editions, detailed below. Submissions are limited to one proposal per music ensemble per year. The 2020 AMP-winning works will be made available for Performance Fund support with the 2021 call for proposals.

• The Seven Heavenly Halls for tenor solo, mixed choir and orchestra by Brian Current (2016 Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music)

• Klezmer Clarinet Concerto for solo clarinet and orchestra by Wlad Marhulets (2016 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music)

• En el escuro es todo uno (In the Darkness, All is One) for solo cello, solo harp and orchestra by Kelly-Marie Murphy (2018 Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music)

• Nigunim (Violin Concerto No. 2) for solo violin and orchestra by Avner Dorman (2018 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music)

Established in 2014, the biennial Azrieli Music Prizes express the Azrieli Foundation's belief in music as a vital endeavour that enables people to express their creativity; to expand their worldview; and to foster positive cultural exchanges. Open to the international music community, scores and proposals for future AMP works are encouraged from individuals and institutions of all nationalities, faiths, backgrounds and affiliations. Two prizes recognize excellence in new Jewish music - the Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music and the Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music - and a third new prize commissions music from Canadian composers. Past prize winners include Avner Dorman (2018), Kelly-Marie Murphy (2018), Brian Current (2016), and Wlad Marhulets (2016). Announced in November 2019, the three winners of the 2020 Azrieli Music Prizes are Yitzhak Yedid (Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music), Yotam Haber (Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music), and Keiko Devaux (Azrieli Commission for Canadian Music).

AMP-PF Funds will be allocated on an annual basis to professional music ensembles though a competitive selection process overseen by the Azrieli Music Prizes Advisory Council. Those proposals that exhibit the highest levels of artistic merit, thematic fit with the Azrieli Music Prizes' objectives and the capacity to execute the proposed concert will succeed in the competition.

Proposals must be received by Friday, April 10, 2020 and are accepted via email at music@azrielifoundation.org. Applicants should review eligibility criteria and proposal requirements at https://azrielifoundation.org/our-priorities/music-arts/amp/performance-fund. The AMP Advisory Council anticipates making decisions concerning which ensembles/proposals will receive AMP-PF support by approximately mid-June 2020. Successful applicants will be notified by the Foundation's Manager, Music Initiatives.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You