THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET To Return to Toronto in 2026 with Robert Lepage and Guillaume Côté

Ex Machina, Côté Danse, Dvoretsky Productions and presenting partner Show One Productions will present the Toronto return of The Tragedy of Hamlet: Prince of Denmark, the groundbreaking wordless reimagining of Shakespeare's iconic tragedy by visionary director Robert Lepage (Metropolitan Opera, Stratford Festival, Cirque du Soleil) and renowned dancer/choreographer Guillaume Côté, celebrated for his long tenure as a Principal Dancer with The National Ballet of Canada. Following a sold-out world premiere in Toronto in 2024 and a global tour that included 43 performances across 15 cities in 5 countries, the internationally acclaimed dance-theater production will return to Toronto's historic Elgin Theatre for a strictly limited engagement, April 24-26, 2026.

The return engagement follows widespread international acclaim for the production's innovation, emotional power, and mesmerizing fusion of theater and dance, reaffirming its place as one of the most celebrated dance-theater works in recent years. In April 2026, this internationally heralded work will once again take the stage at Toronto's Elgin Theatre for a limited run.

This striking 100-minute, wordless rendition of Shakespeare's tale of grief, doubt and unraveling sanity offers a bold, contemporary lens on one of literature's most enduring works. Blending classical and modern movement vocabulary, Côté leads a company of nine dancers in a visceral exploration of the human psyche, starring once more as the tormented Dane. Former National Ballet of Canada principal dancer Sonia Rodriguez comes out of retirement to join Côté Danse as Queen Gertrude, marking a highly anticipated return to the stage after a distinguished 32-year career with The National Ballet of Canada.

Lepage and Côté create a world where phantoms and the living coexist on a minimalist, ever-transforming stage shaped by light, shadow and translucence. Their shared vision layers theatricality, expressive design and kinetic storytelling to draw audiences deep into Hamlet's fractured inner landscape.