THE ROAD TO DAMASCUS Brings Controversy To The Fringe

Two men in a police station in suburban France: a police officer and a young man suspected of wanting to join a terrorist group. One defends the many opportunities given by our society, the other represents a youth lost to disillusionment. Thus begins a tense interrogation, a game of chess, with each opponent trying to throw the other one off their tracks. Their visions of the Western world confront each other, clash ... who will convert whom?

The Road to Damascus, by Swiss playwright Dominique Ziegler, premiered in 2015 and has played in Belgium, France and Switzerland. It is translated by David Eden,who adapted Douglas Coupland's Life After God for the Toronto Fringe. To Hell and Back Theatre Company was founded in 2001 to take Life After God on a Fringe festival tour from Toronto to Saskatoon, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria.

The Road to Damascus stars Daniel Coo and Ethan Saulnier. It is directed by David Eden. Sound design is by Dan Schaumann; lighting design is by Zie Souwand; and the fight director is Richard Comeau. The production stage manager is Zie Souwand.

"L'auteur ramène la fable politique a l'échelle du l'individu et frappe juste" L'Agenda (The author brings the political fable to the scale of the individual and hits the mark)



Tickets: Can be purchased at the venue or online: fringetoronto.com, by Phone: 416-966-1062. In Person:





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You